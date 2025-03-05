Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Namastey London' to re-release on March 14

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's romantic drama "Namaste London" will return to theatres once again on the festival of Holi on March 14.

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed movie had emerged as a huge blockbuster in the country when it was originally released in cinemas in March 2007. It also released positive reviews, especially for the pairing of Akshay-Katrina and the music, from the critics.

"Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!" Akshay posted on Instagram.

Katrina, who starred with Kumar in many movies such as "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng" and "Sooryavanshi", also shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

"Excited to announce the re-release of #Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic-unforgettable songs, and timeless romance all over again," she wrote.

"Namaste London" features Katrina as Jazz, a British-Indian woman forced into marrying Arjun (Akshay), a traditional Punjabi man. When she refuses to accept the marriage, Arjun follows her to London, determined to win her back.

The movie also starred the late Rishi Kapoor as well as Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen.

"Namastey London" joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Other titles like "Laila Majnu", "Rockstar", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Karan Arjun", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Tumbbad" and "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" have also made their way back to the big screen.