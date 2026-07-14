Akshara Haasan says her part in ‘Simulacra’ demanded different level of maturity from her

The teaser of the film was recently unveiled, and it introduces Akshara Haasan as Nivi. It offers the audiences a glimpse into a futuristic world where memories can be rewritten through neural brain chips.

Talking about her role, Akshara Haasan shared, "Nivi is a very different character that I’ve played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi”.