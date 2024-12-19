Akhila in Lubber Pandhu was inspired from Vikram’s Agent Tina, says director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

CHENNAI: In recent years, small budget Tamil films have won the hearts of audiences. In 2024, without a doubt, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu’s debut directorial Lubber Pandhu certainly aces the list. Seamlessly blending cricket with commercial elements, the film resonated with audiences across sections. Despite being released in theatres a few months ago, the film played on a housefull screen at the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival. “Nothing makes an artiste happier than seeing his work receive such overwhelming support,” Tamizharasan Pachamuthu said as he addressed the audience after the screening.

Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead, the film featured Attakathi Dinesh, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Swasika, and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles. Discussing his approach to extracting performances from the cast, the filmmaker shared, “I don’t act out scenes for my actors, as they might mimic them exactly. During pre-production, we held script reading sessions where I explained what was required.”

He also advises aspiring actors, urging them to self analyse and evolve themselves. “Like humour, performance cannot be taught, it must emerge from within, inspired by experiences, books, and observations,” he added. Talking about why he chose sports rather than another medium to address discrimination, he explained, “This was always a sports film from the start. The theme of caste discrimination emerged naturally as the story developed, not the other way around.” He also elaborated on his choice of cricket, “It’s the only sport I know well, and even those unfamiliar with it can understand it. With any other sport, I would have had to explain the rules and regulations to the audience.”

On the characterisation of Akhila, who challenges patriarchal norms in a local cricket tournament, he revealed, “I apologise if audiences expect a serious answer, but the truth is I was inspired by Agent Tina’s character in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and wanted to explore something similar.”

Addressing criticisms of the film’s climax, he remarked, “Discrimination can be addressed in either ways-- by delving into its clash or by letting things go. I chose the latter because it reflects what I couldn’t realistically do in my own life. The audience rooted for the boy who appears for barely 10 minutes in the film, wanting him to win on his own. However, I wanted to keep the protagonist, who is present throughout the film, in the spotlight. That’s why the character Anbu lets things go in the climax.”

Hinting about his next project, he shared that script work is currently underway and that it will also be set in a township, similar to Lubber Pandhu.

Rajakrishnan on Sound as vital tool in filmmaking

In the Master Class, sound designer MR Rajakrishnan highlighted how thoughtful sound design can redefine the emotional and narrative quality of a film. His point was clear- cut through the noise pollution and deliver sound that resonates meaningfully with the audience.

He pointed out that recording from the location itself, handled by skilled recordists, is a crucial step in ensuring authenticity. Yet, he also mentioned how audiographers are often brought into the creative process only after 80 per cent of the production is completed. By involving sound experts from the pre-planning phase, filmmakers not only enhance the audio landscape but also significantly reduce budgets.

A sound designer, he explained, does more than just adding sound effects. They create the soundscape of a movie from scratch. This includes everything from ambient noise to detailed sound effects, each designed to engage and immerse the viewers. He underscored how music and sound should complement the narrative, enhancing characters’ personas and guiding the audience’s focus.

Rajakrishnan’s masterclass offered a practical argument for integrating sound design as an essential part of filmmaking. By treating sound not as an afterthought but as a vital storytelling tool, filmmakers can create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression on the audience.