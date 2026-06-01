Akash Murali’s second film officially announced

CHENNAI: Romeo Pictures, a banner associated with several successful ventures in Tamil cinema, has officially launched its latest production with a grand pooja ceremony.
The film, produced by Raahul under the Romeo Pictures banner, stars Akash Murali in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Harshavarthan.
Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Information & Publicity, Raj Mohan, attended the launch as chief guest and formally inaugurated the project. The event was also attended by filmmaker H. Vinoth and actor Ravi Mohan, who extended their wishes to the cast and crew. Harshavarthan, who previously worked as an associate director under H. Vinoth, now steps into the director’s chair.
Set in the early 1970s, the film is centred on the world of horse racing and follows the journey of an honest and ambitious young man as he navigates challenges, aspirations and eventual success.
The makers are currently engaged in extensive pre-production work to recreate the atmosphere of 1970s Madras .