Akash Murali’s second film officially announced

The film, produced by Raahul under the Romeo Pictures banner, stars Akash Murali in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Harshavarthan.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Information & Publicity, Raj Mohan, attended the launch as chief guest and formally inaugurated the project. The event was also attended by filmmaker H. Vinoth and actor Ravi Mohan, who extended their wishes to the cast and crew. Harshavarthan, who previously worked as an associate director under H. Vinoth, now steps into the director’s chair.