Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi will not release on Pongal, says Lyca Productions

CHENNAI: Lyca Productions on Tuesday night announced the postponement of actor Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated film VidaaMuyarchi.

Taking to social media to share the news with fans, the production house said the film will not hit theatres for the Pongal holiday as slated earlier.

The teaser for the Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer directed by Magizh Thirumeni was released on November. Also part of the cast are actors Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja and Arav.

VidaaMuyarchi has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander with cuts handled by NB Srikanth and Om Prakash cranking the camera.

In a recent chat with DT Next, the film's director Magizh Thirumeni revealed that the film would not be a regular, mass-action entertainer featuring a larger-than-life hero, and instead would show the travails of a common man who fights it with the limited powers that he has. Read more from the interaction here.