Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi TN theatrical rights bagged by Red Giant Movies

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar-starrer VidaaMuyarchi which is all set to release worldwide on February 6, has the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the film bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Having bankrolled some successful movies like Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has also lined up Kamal Haasan's Indian 3 and Thug Life, Dhanush's Idly Kadai and Sivakarthikeyan's SK 25.

The production house on Monday took to their official X handle and made the announcement, Excited to reunite with @LycaProductions 🤝 for VIDAAMUYARCHI distribution in Tamil Nadu! 🔥 Witness the triumph of persistence on the big screens soon. 🤩 FEB 6th 🗓️ in Cinemas Worldwide 📽️✨

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is backed by Lyca Productions. VidaaMuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash ISC is handling the camera. NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar is the stunt choreographer.

Anirudh Ravichander songs from the film's album 'Sawadeeka' and 'Pathikichu' have become chartbusters and are loved by the fans.