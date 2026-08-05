Ajith’s racing story comes alive with Gladiators first look

Directed by Vijay,known for Deiva Thirumagal and Madrasapattinam the documentary traces Ajith’s passion for motorsport, featuring his training, challenges and experiences on the racetrack. The first-look poster features the actor in full racing gear alongside his race car, underlining the film’s focus on his pursuit of excellence in professional racing.Music for the documentary has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Ajith, who has consistently balanced his acting career with his love for motorsport, has earned admiration for returning to competitive racing while continuing to headline films. Gladiators is expected to offer a behind-thescenes look at his dedication, discipline and determination on the international racing pursuit.

While the makers are yet to announce the documentary’s release date, the first look has already generated excitement among fans eager to witness a new facet of the actor’s journey.