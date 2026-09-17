Ajith’s Dare Devil to begin filming on November 2

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will begin filming on November 2, the makers announced along with a new first-look poster.
The poster features Ajith seated on a red leather chair, dressed in a white suit and holding a pair of dice, The announcement comes ahead of Adhik Ravichandran’s birthday, sharing the poster on social media, Adhik wrote, “My Sir’s Advance Birthday Gift to me. Yes we are rolling the dice from November 2.”
The poster carries the title Dare Devil and credits Adhik as the writer and director, with the tagline “No Retakes Allowed.”
The film marks Ajith and Adhik’s second collaboration after Good Bad Ugly.
It is being produced by Shalini Ajithkumar, under the Bravehearts Production banner, marking her debut as a producer.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his return to an Ajith-starrer after Vidaamuyarchi.
Dare Devil will also mark Ajith’s return to cinema after a year-long break during which he focused on his racing commitments.