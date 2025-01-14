Ajith thanks fans for love post Dubai 24H win: It motivates me to push my limits

NEW DELHI: Tamil superstar Ajith on Tuesday thanked his fans and industry colleagues for their "immense support and encouragement" during his participation in the Dubai 24H 2025 race.

The actor's racing team on Sunday secured third place in the '992 - Porsche 911 GT3' category of the racing event, which took place from January 10 to 12.

Held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, the Dubai 24H features high-performance GT and touring cars competing in a gruelling 24-hour format that tests speed, strategy and endurance.

Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra shared his statement in a post on social media platform X.

"I cannot find words grand enough to thank the Almighty, my family, members of the film industry, the media, political leaders, sports personalities, well wishers and my beloved fans for the immense support and encouragement extended to me before the Dubai race event, during the race, and even now after the event," the 53-year-old actor said in the statement.

He further said the "unwavering love and encouragement" he has received has been the "driving force behind my passion and perseverance".

"It motivates me to push my limits, embrace challenges, and aim for new milestones in motorsport. This journey is as much about you as it is about me, and I am committed to making every moment on the track a testament to the faith you have placed in me," Ajith said.

The actor also wished his fans on the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

Ajith, who launched his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing in September last year, participated in the event alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

On Sunday, several videos went viral on social media, showing Ajith and his team celebrating their victory. Some videos showed the actor running up to the stage with the Indian flag in his hands to receive the trophy.

The win came days after Ajith's car crashed during a practice session ahead of the race. The actor, however, escaped unhurt.

On the film front, Ajith is awaiting the release of "Vidaamuyarchi" and "Good Bad Ugly".