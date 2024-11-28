Ajith teases Pongal lineup as VidaaMuyarchi teaser drops

CHENNAI: The teaser of Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi has now been dropped by the makers on Thursday. The teaser focuses on the mighty Azerbaijan landscape while throwing light into Magizh Thirumeni's making and strong story-telling capabilities.

While it is usual for teasers to focus on mass moments of the hero, it looks like Ajith has gone all out in selecting an author-backed role with VidaaMuyarchi. A source in tinseltown told DT Next, "VidaaMuyarchi is a content-based film that has been shot in rough terrains in Azerbaijan."

This has also emphasised music composer Anirudh Ravichander's local Azerbaijani touch to the teaser. "Magizh and Anirudh had come up with several ideas to make the teaser look massy and revolve around Ajith's character in the movie. However, Ajith had clearly instructed the team to highlight the strong content that VidaaMuyarchi has in it. Hence, the stylish making has taken the driver's seat in the teaser," added the source.

Another big reveal is that the movie will now be released for Pongal. While several movies have announced their arrival for the festival, VidaaMuyarchi's Pongal release announcement has now excited Ajith's fans and the audience.

Bankrolled by Lyca, VidaaMuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Nikhil among others.