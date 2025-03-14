Ajith-starrer Good Bad Ugly's first single 'OG Sambavam' to release on March 18

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of the fans, the makers of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly unveiled a BTS video from the film, Along with that, it was revealed that the film's first single will be released on March 18.

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the BTS video is a treat for AK's fans as it features his stylish, candid moments. Trisha is playing the leading lady and Good Bad Ugly also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu and Suneel, among others.

A few weeks ago, the team launched a glimpse into Trisha's character as Ramya and the teaser of the film. Mythiri Movie Makers are producing the project, for which Ajith completed shooting in December and is expected to be featured in three different looks in this project. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the energetic numbers.

Initially planned for a Pongal release, Good Bad Ugly is hitting the screens on April 10.



