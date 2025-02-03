Ajith sir didn’t want to leave me alone after the accident, says actor Aarav

CHENNAI: Actor Aarav, who was seated next to actor Ajith Kumar during a car stunt sequence that was shot for Vidaa Muyarchi, has now disclosed how actor Ajith Kumar never left his side after an accident and how he himself drove Aarav to the hospital.

It may be recalled that a car action sequence that was being shot for Vidaa Muyarchi ended in an accident. A Behind the scenes video released by the unit of the accident sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the mishap. The car, which had Ajith in the driver’s seat, had Aarav beside him when it toppled across the deserted highway of Azerbaijan.

Now, actor Aarav has opened up on the mishap and what happened after it.

Recalls actor Aarav, “It was a very well-planned shot, but something happened unexpectedly. However, what happened after the accident was something amazing.”

“After 30 minutes, we decided to resume the shoot and completed the sequence. Ajith sir didn’t want to leave me alone. He drove me to the hospital and was relieved only after seeing the X-ray report,” says Aarav.

“He (Ajith) hugged me and apologized, leaving me emotionally speechless as I witnessed his humanity,” says Aarav.

That wasn’t all. Ajith chose to do his stunts all by himself despite the nerve wracking experience they had had the previous day.

Says Aarav, “The very next day, he showed up well before shooting began to ensure that the team wouldn’t be using any stand-ins for the action sequence. When I asked him, he said, ‘My fans expect something best from me, and I shouldn’t cheat them with dupes in action sequences.’ I then realised why he has scores of fans adoring him.”

Vidaa Muyarchi is all set for the worldwide theatrical release on February 6. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and is produced by Lyca Productions Subaskaran.