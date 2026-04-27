Ajith Kumar’s racing team set for Le Mans Cup Round 2 in France

After focusing more on racing following his 2024 film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Ajith has established his own racing team, which has been competing in international events across Dubai, Belgium, Spain and Abu Dhabi, securing notable finishes.

The team has already taken part in global racing circuits and continues to build its presence in endurance racing competitions. With participation in the Le Mans Cup, Ajith Kumar Racing aims to make a strong mark in one of the prestigious racing series.

The race is scheduled to be held on May 2, with the team looking to improve on its previous performances in the international circuit.