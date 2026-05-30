Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini passes away at 85; Kamal Haasan, Vijay offer condolences

As per reports, Ajith was in Dubai when he learned about his mother's demise and reportedly immediately travelled back to Chennai to be with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Sharing the unfortunate news with the netizens, Ajith's brother, Anil Kumar, wrote on social media, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years (sic)."