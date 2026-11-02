Ajith Kumar’s Daredevil begins with pooja ceremony; Anirudh to compose music

Pictures from the event have since been shared on social media. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, reuniting with Ajith for the fourth time after Vivegam, Vedalam and Vidaamuyarchi. The film also features Sreeleela, Parthiban and Unni Mukundan in key roles. The actors were among those present at the pooja ceremony

The film, which marks Ajith’s 64th, was earlier referred to as AK64. The makers had announced the shoot date on social media ahead of the first schedule. They had also released the first-look poster, featuring Ajith in a white suit and wine-red sunglasses. The title comes with a dice motif, adding to the film’s theme of chance and unpredictability.

Adding a personal touch to the project, Ajith’s wife and former actor Shalini is producing the film under her newly launched banner, Bravehearts Production. Director Adhik had earlier described the film as a special project while celebrating 34 years of Ajith’s career. The technical team includes Vijay Velukutty as editor, Abinandhan Ramanujam as cinematographer, Supreme Sundar as stunt choreographer and Suren as sound designer.