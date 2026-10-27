Ajith Kumar’s ‘Dare Devil’ to have pooja on Nov 2; Hyderabad shooting schedule likely after Deepavali

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to have a pooja ceremony on November 2, according to industry buzz. Regular shooting is expected to begin later that month.
The makers had earlier announced that filming would begin on November 2. The film marks Ajith’s 64th project and his second collaboration with Adhik Ravichandran following the success of Good Bad Ugly, released last year.
The film is being produced by Ajith’s wife, actress Shalini Ajith Kumar, under the banner Brave Hearts Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander expected to compose the music.
Pre-production work is currently under way, with filming likely to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad from November 13 or 16, after the Deepavali holidays, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Earlier reports suggested that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Telugu actor Venkatesh would play important roles in the film.
However, recent reports indicate that Mohanlal may no longer be part of the project, with Marco actor Unni Mukundan reportedly being considered for a key role. If confirmed, the film would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Unni Mukundan.
Actress Sreeleela is also reportedly set to play an important role in the film.
An official announcement regarding the cast and shooting schedule is awaited.