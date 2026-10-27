Ajith Kumar’s ‘Dare Devil’ to have pooja on Nov 2; Hyderabad shooting schedule likely after Deepavali

Unni Mukundan likely to join Ajith Kumar

Earlier reports suggested that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Telugu actor Venkatesh would play important roles in the film.

However, recent reports indicate that Mohanlal may no longer be part of the project, with Marco actor Unni Mukundan reportedly being considered for a key role. If confirmed, the film would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Unni Mukundan.

Actress Sreeleela is also reportedly set to play an important role in the film.

An official announcement regarding the cast and shooting schedule is awaited.