Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Amarkalam’ to re-release in theatres on April 24!

The film holds a special place in fans’ hearts as it was during its making that Ajith Kumar and Shalini first met each other and fell in love. They eventually got married and turned into one of Tamil cinema’s most loved real-life couples.

The re-release of the film has been positioned in such a way that it aligns with their wedding anniversary which falls on April 24. This grand re-release is to be presented across Tamil Nadu by Sparrow Cinemas’ Karthick Venkatesan.