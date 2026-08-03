Ajith Kumar turns Dare Devil in AK 64; shoot in September

CHENNAI: The makers of Ajith Kumar’s 64th film, which was so far mentioned as AK 64, has now unveiled the official title of the film.
The title of Dare Devil, the film, like the actor-racer’s previous films portrays Ajith’s off-screen persona. With him amassing trophies in the last 20 months as a racer, Dare Devil seems to be the most apt title for this film.
The title was announced with the design of dice, filmmaker Adhik and Ajith are expected to create a mindbender. This is Ajith’s first film announcement in 16 months after the release of Good Bad Ugly in April last year.
Dare Devil will have its cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam, who also worked with Adhik in Mark Antony and Good Bad Ugly. The core technical team has been retained from Good Bad Ugly with Anirudh replacing GV Prakash as the composer. “In fact, a couple of songs have been composed already after Adhik-Anirudh’s discussions,” source in the know told DT Next.
It is to be noted that the film will be produced by Bravehearts Production by Shalini Ajithkumar. “The script was narrated as a one-liner to Ajith during the shoot of Good Bad Ugly and was impressed with the idea. Adhik then developed the script and the shoot is all set to begin in September. The cast members will be revealed in the coming weeks.”
Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil will be a 2027 summer release.