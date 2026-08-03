Ajith Kumar turns Dare Devil in AK 64; shoot in September

The title of Dare Devil, the film, like the actor-racer’s previous films portrays Ajith’s off-screen persona. With him amassing trophies in the last 20 months as a racer, Dare Devil seems to be the most apt title for this film.

The title was announced with the design of dice, filmmaker Adhik and Ajith are expected to create a mindbender. This is Ajith’s first film announcement in 16 months after the release of Good Bad Ugly in April last year.