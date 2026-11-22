On Saturday, Shalini uploaded a video of their quality time on her official Instagram handle. While the 'Valimai' actor was behind the wheel, Shalini accompanied him in the passenger seat.

While Ajith is not on social media, Shalini keeps treating netizens to such rare moments of the 'Thunivu' actor.

Last week, she dropped a picture of Ajith sharing a tight hug with her son, Aadvik.

Ajith pleasantly surprised his son by picking him up from school.