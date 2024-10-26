Ajay Devgn’s long-awaited film ‘Naam’ to release theatrically on Nov 22

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s much-delayed film, “Naam” is set to release in theatres on November 22, the makers announced Saturday.

The action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but got delayed due to the demise of one of the producers of the movie, according to a press release issued by the makers.

“Naam” is directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd.

The feature film marks the fourth collaboration between Devgn and Bazmee.

The duo previously worked together on films like “Hulchul”, a 1995 action thriller, romantic-comedy “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha” (1998), and the 2002 psychological thriller “Deewange”.

The makers today also unveiled the poster along with the official title.

Also starring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, “Naam” will be released by Pen Marudhar across the nation in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Devgn's "Singham Again" and Bazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" are set to clash at the box office on November 1.