Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ crosses Rs 400 crore globally

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's “Drishyam: The Conclusion”, the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, maintained its momentum in theatres and reached another milestone, entering the Rs 400 crore club at the global box office.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.
The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend crossed Rs 300 crore mark in just four days.
"'Drishyam The Conclusion' has officially stormed past the 400 crore worldwide mark at the box office earning a total of Rs 409.43 crore! With a collection of Rs 24.86 crore on Day 8 (Friday), the film continues its phenomenal run, cementing its position among the biggest blockbusters of 2026," the makers said in a statement.
Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.
The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed “Drishyam” in 2015.
The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.
The story continued with the 2022 movie “Drishyam 2”, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.
“Drishyam: The Conclusion” is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.