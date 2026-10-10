Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ crosses Rs 400 crore globally

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.

The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend crossed Rs 300 crore mark in just four days.

"'Drishyam The Conclusion' has officially stormed past the 400 crore worldwide mark at the box office earning a total of Rs 409.43 crore! With a collection of Rs 24.86 crore on Day 8 (Friday), the film continues its phenomenal run, cementing its position among the biggest blockbusters of 2026," the makers said in a statement.

Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.

The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed “Drishyam” in 2015.