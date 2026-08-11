Ajay Devgn to host ‘Crime Patrol 2026’, show to premiere on Aug 31

Titled "Crime Patrol 2026 - Crime Ka Current Season", the show will air at 10:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.

Devgn, whose screen image has often been associated with police and action roles in films such as "Singham", "Drishyam" and "Gangajal", will present stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation.

In a recently released promo, the actor addresses viewers directly, urging them not to be consumed by fear but to exercise greater caution while navigating the realities of crime.

"Main rahunga aapke saath," Devgn says in the promo, assuring viewers that he will accompany them through the stories.

In a statement, the actor said joining a show like 'Crime Patrol' felt like a responsibility to his fans and viewers.