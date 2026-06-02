Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Texla' shooting begins

Kannan Ravi Groups, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to announce that the shooting for the film had officially commenced.

Posting a video that showed shooting in progress, the production house wrote, "Every frame starts with a belief. Every journey starts with a moment. Today, #Texla takes its first step - Shooting starts! An @aishwaryarajini Film Produced by @kannan_ravi_krg. Co -Produced by @deepak_ravi. A @itsyuvan Musical."