Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next titled Texla

CHENNAI: Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam released the title teaser of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next film. Titled Texla, the title teaser promises a feel-good entertainer, reliving the nostalgia. This marks Aishwarya's fourth directorial, after 3, Vai Raja Vai and Lal Salaam.
The teaser hints that the film will revolve around kids and bring back the nostalgic memories of the past. Set in a rural backdrop, Texla is produced by Kannan Ravi, under the banner KRG Productions. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the tunes.
The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Other details about the upcoming project will be revealed by the makers soon.