Aishwarya Rajinikanth to direct next film of makers of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil'

In a statement, Kannan Ravi Groups, which produced the superhit Tamil film, 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust."

It went on to say, "With immense pride and excitement, Kanna Ravi Groups is delighted to announce our collaboration with Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth for KRG Group's Production No. 9."