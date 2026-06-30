Aishwarya Rajinikanth pens adorable birthday wish for Suraj Venjaramoodu

Taking to her social media timelines to wish Suraj Venjaramoodu a happy birthday, she wrote, "To our man. To the story behind it all. To the one who continues to inspire with every performance. Wishing our beloved @surajvenjaramoodu sir a year filled with love, happiness, and many more milestones. Here’s to celebrating you today and always. #surajvenjaramoodu."

For the unaware, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the lead along with Jai in the film, which is being produced by Kannan Ravi Groups.

On June 2 this year, the production house had posted a video that showed shooting in progress. It had then said, "Every frame starts with a belief. Every journey starts with a moment. Today, #Texla takes its first step - Shooting starts! An @aishwaryarajini Film Produced by @kannan_ravi_krg. Co -Produced by @deepak_ravi. A @itsyuvan Musical."