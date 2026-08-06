Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Oh Sukumari' locks OTT release

Oh Sukumari hit theatres on July 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by Bharath Darshan and produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the Ganga Entertainments banner, the film features Thiruveer as the male lead alongside Aishwarya Rajesh.

The supporting cast includes Jhansi, Vishnu Oi Laddoo, Aamani, Muralidhar, Anand, Anjimama, Shivanand, Kota Jayaram and Kavireddy Srinivas.

Set against a rural backdrop, Oh Sukumari revolves around a romantic storyline and was well received by audiences, particularly family viewers.