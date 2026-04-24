Aishwarya Rajesh’s Oh Sukumari enters dubbing suite

The film, which was initially being referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments. The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in ‘Razakar’ and ‘Polimera’, is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs. Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.