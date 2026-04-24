Aishwarya Rajesh’s Oh Sukumari enters dubbing suite

CHENNAI: The makers of director Bharat Dharshan’s eagerly awaited Telugu film, ‘Oh Sukumari!’, featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead, have now announced that dubbing for the film had now begun.
Taking to its X timeline, Gangaa Entertainments, the production house made an official announcement on the progress.
For the unaware, actor Thiruveer, who is best known for his performance in the superhit film ‘The Great Pre Wedding Show’, plays the lead in this film along with well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played one of the female leads in the blockbuster ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ which released last year.
The film, which was initially being referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments. The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in ‘Razakar’ and ‘Polimera’, is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs. Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.