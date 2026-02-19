Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth's film titled 'Under-18'

Sources in the unit of the film say that 'Under 18 ' will be an emotional drama that will be showcase the cruel face of crime and the feelings of a family affected by it. Director Karthik Perumalswami, sources point out, has explored unknown crime backdrops of Tamil Nadu to come up with this emotional story that is based on true events. Sources further claim that the film will be a mix of social reality and family emotions and will seek to make a deep impact on fans and audiences.

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth and Kishore in the lead roles. Along with them, many other stars will be seen in prominent roles. Shooting of the film is scheduled to start soon and major portions of the film are to be shot in Hosur, Chengalpet and Chennai. The team says that the film is to be shot at real locations and in a real environment.