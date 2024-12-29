Aishwarya Rajesh unveils Yamakaathaghi’s first look

CHENNAI: Helmed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, Yamakaathaghi is headlined by Roopa Koduvayur, who is making her Tamil debut. The first look of the film was released by actor Aishwarya Rajesh on Sunday. The poster hints that the film has fantasy elements.

Naisat Media Works, in association with Aruna Sree Entertainments, is backing Yamakaathaghi. Jecin George is composing the music, with Sujith Sarang handling the camera. Sreejith Sarang is taking care of the cuts.

Details regarding the casts are kept under wraps. The film is expected to release in theatres soon.