Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Saajan Saajan’ outfit blended corsetry with Indian craftsmanship

The costume designer took to Instagram as she recalled the creation and said the ensemble was conceived for the song. It featured a contemporary silhouette that continues to feel relevant even today.

In a video shared on Instagram, Neeta said: “So this one is for the DM that I received about Dil Ka Rishta, stating that that was every girl's dream outfit... I designed this outfit for a song. The intention was to create something sensual and glamorous.”

She added: “This outfit had to be rooted in Indian craft. The blouse was almost like a corset and the skirt was slim with trousers underneath. Yes, trousers with a slit. Then the 90s trend was leopard print and I was doing a lot of leopard print with zardozi work or turquoise tones. This was the first time it was translated onto screen by Aishwarya Rai.”

“Red and black leopard print with zardozi work on the skirt. What we might call a fusion lehenga or a contemporary silhouette today was already a part of thinking then. I was using and thinking these quotes for Indian dressing, changing the proportions and constructions to create a newness in silhouette,” said Neeta.

The designer said Aishwarya’s ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ look remains relevant, with its corsetry, draping and statement jewellery complementing the outfit.

“When I look at it today, what interests me is how relevant the language still feels. We were seeing corsetry again, we are seeing bustiers, we are seeing draping and even the jewelry at that point in time I convinced myself had to be an extension of the garment.”

“So the corset was held with a neck piece and instead of using a bask on the skirt, I had used a belt with a lot of trinkets and stonework on it which moved with Aishwarya and gave it the movement, the style and the statement that I was looking at.”