Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paints Paris red in striking dress, greets French audience with 'Namaste'

MUMBAI: With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called 'Queen of Ramps'. Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, the 'Jodha Akbar' star let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).

As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact. Take a look at the visuals from Aishwarya's ramp walk and you will also agree with it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart.

Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."