Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings romantic elegance to Cannes 2026 in baby pink cape gown

The couture creation featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski-crystal floral applique in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit.

The dramatic gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape that extended into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red-carpet effect.

Keeping the styling understated, Mohit Rai avoided a statement necklace to maintain focus on the intricate detailing of the gown.