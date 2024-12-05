Aishwarya Lekshmi to play lead in Soori's next

CHENNAI: Earlier this year, reports did the rounds that actor Soori has signed his next with Vilangu director, Prashanth Pandiyaraj and will be bankrolled by Lark Studios, who previously produced Soori's blockbuster Garudan. The exclusive update we have is that the makers have roped in Aishwarya Lekshmi to play the lead alongside Soori in the project. The actor is currently basking on the success of her Malayalam film Hello Mummy. She also has Thug Life and a Tamil web series in various stages of production. Source in tinseltown told DT Next, "The Soori-Aishwarya Lekshmi project will go on floors in January and will be shot in various locations across Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, Soori is awaiting the release of Viduthalai 2, which will release on December 20.