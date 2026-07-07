Aishwarya Lekshmi to headline a women-centric film

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi who has been garnering critical acclaim for her role in Gatta Kusthi 2 is all set to headline a women-centric film in Tamil.
Source in the tinseltown told us that the film will be going on floors soon.
Having proven her credibility with her role in films like the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Gatta Kusthi franchise, Maaman, Jagame Thanthiram and Thug Life, the actor has gone on to become one of the most sought-after heroines in Tamil cinema.
Now, with Gatta Kusthi 2, Keerthi joins her list of signature characters, and the film itself becomes another strong addition to a filmography built on smart choices.
It also sets up a natural transition from an ensemble commercial hit to a film built entirely around her. Quietly, without much noise, Aishwarya Lekshmi has become a favourite and has amassed a huge fan base.