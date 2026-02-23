Ahead of wedding Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna arrive in Udaipur

The couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 at a hotel on the outskirts of the city of lakes.

According to sources, pre-wedding functions are likely to be organised over two days before the main ceremony.

Both actors reached Udaipur on separate flights on Monday and left for the hotel amid security arrangements.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports about Mandanna and Deverakonda's wedding. However, neither of the actors confirmed the news despite several public appearances.

Mandanna penned a note on her social media on Sunday as she confirmed her wedding with Deverakonda.

She expressed gratitude to her fans for their constant support and said the couple would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh".