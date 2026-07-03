After Toxic, Akshay Oberoi lands another big-ticket

CHENNAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi appears to be strengthening his foot in South Indian cinema. According to industry sources, the actor has signed another ambitious multilingual action film, which is expected to go on floors in September.
An official announcement from the makers is awaited, but sources say the yet-untitled project is a large-scale fantasy drama with action elements. The film is reportedly being mounted on a grand scale and will feature an ensemble cast drawn from multiple film industries. It is also being planned as a multilingual release.
According to a filmmakers.The source added that while the actor heard multiple scripts over the past few months, one project An official confirmation regarding the project, in- cluding details of the cast and crew, is expected in the coming weeks.