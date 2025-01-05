After 'Stree 2', will Akshay be part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe? Dinesh Vijan has an answer

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's cameo in "Stree 2" was one of the highlights of the film and producer Dinesh Vijan on Sunday said the actor is very much a part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.

Akshay currently stars in the production banner's latest offering "Sky Force", which has Vijan and "Stree 2" director Amar Kaushik on board as producers.

At the trailer launch of "Sky Force", Vijan was asked whether the actor will be seen in more films from the horror universe.

In his response, the producer -- who heads Maddock Films -- said: "Of course! You didn't see the last shot (in 'Stree 2')." "He's our Thanos," said Vijan, likening Akshay's character, who is the descendant of "Stree 2" antagonist Sarkata, to Marvel Universe's supervillain Thanos.

When asked to make a comment on his reappearance in the horror-comedy universe, Akshay said he didn't have anything to say.

"He (Vijan) will speak or she (Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios) will speak. She has to put in money, he has to produce and he (Kaushik) has to direct," he added.

"Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, was one of the most successful Hindi films of 2024 with over Rs 800 crore at box office collections.

Maddock Films recently announced that "Stree 3", the follow-up of "Stree 2", will release on August 13, 2027.