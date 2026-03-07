After Rajinikanth, ‘Jai Bhim’ director gifts his book to another actor
CHENNAI: Director T J Gnanavel has gifted his book Mailkal to actor Suriya.
The Jai Bhim director recently met Suriya and presented him with his new book.
Photographs from the meeting have been shared on social media.
Earlier, Gnanavel met actor Rajinikanth in person and presented him with the book Mailkal.
In addition to Mailkal, he has written several other books, including Thamizh Manne Vanakkam, Sollathathum Unmai, and Thiruppumunai.
Gnanavel is recognised for directing films centred on social issues, and Jai Bhim received widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences. He has also worked as a journalist.
The director's upcoming project, Dosa King, is reportedly a pan-Indian thriller based on the life of Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal. The film chronicles the rise and fall of the global restaurant chain and draws from the legal case involving Rajagopal and Jeevajothi, including his alleged plot to abduct an employee to marry his wife.