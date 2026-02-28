After High Court's nod, 'Kerala Story 2' opens to sparse crowds, protests mark release

The High Court's intervention came after a single bench had stayed the film's release for 15 days following objections over its content. The Division Bench later permitted its exhibition, removing the immediate legal hurdle and paving the way for theatrical screenings.

The legal back and forth had sharply polarised opinion in the state. However, the heightened debate did not translate into box-office momentum. At Regal Theatre in Kozhikode, only two tickets were booked for the first show, forcing its cancellation. In Ernakulam district, where the film is running in seven theatres, occupancy remained low.

Pan Cinemas recorded just six bookings for a show, while PVR saw only two tickets sold. Shenoys Theatre in Kochi also reported negligible turnout for its morning screening. Adding to the charged atmosphere, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), staged protests outside theatres screening the film in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur. The demonstrations were peaceful but underscored the political sensitivity surrounding the release.