After 14 years, Akshay Kumar collaborates with Priyadarshan for horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

MUMBAI: On his 57th birthday on Monday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced his new project 'Bhooth Bangla', a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan.

Sharing details about the film, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of 'Bhooth Bangla'! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Akshay also unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder.

This particular announcement left cinephiles excited.

Reacting to the update, a fan in the comment section, wrote, "The magical duo is back collaborating after 14 years for the 7th time Ak X Priyadarshan." "Legendary Reunion," another Instagram user wrote.

The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing 'Bhooth Bangla' under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15.

He was also recently seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Mudassar Aziz directed it.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein redefines the comedy-drama genre, offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.