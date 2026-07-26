Africa in animation: Afrotoons launches animation platform to showcase African stories

Seeking to bridge this gap, Afrotoons, an animation company dedicated to African storytelling, has been launched with the aim of bringing the continent’s stories to children across the world.

The management team includes members from Africa and India and the company aims to produce animated series, digital storybooks and other children’s content featuring African stories and characters. It says the initiative seeks to help African children see their own cultures reflected on screen while introducing those stories to global audiences.

The team recently held its pre-launch event in Accra, Ghana, where it screened the first episode of its debut English-language animated series, Selase’s Adventures. Afrotoons’ first animated series for children aged 4-7 years, ‘Selase’s Adventures’ follows Selase, a girl who travels to a different African country in each episode, introducing viewers to its culture, traditions, history and way of life. The first season has 13 episodes. The first two episodes have been released and are available on Afrotoons’ YouTube channel.