Aegan-starrer Haiku completes first schedule

Yuvaraj Chinnasamy is directing the film, which also stars Sri Devi, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramaniya Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan, among others. The film is touted to be a feel-good love story.

Vijai Bulganin is the music composer, while Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu are jointly producing Haiku, under the banner Vision Cinema House. Priyesh Gurusamy is the cinematographer, and Sakthi Pranesh P is overseeing the cuts.