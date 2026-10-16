Aegan, Sridevi, Femina George-starrer 'Haiku' cleared for release with U/A certificate

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Dr D Arulanandhu, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had confirmed that the film had already recovered around 80 per cent of its investment even before its release. During an interaction, the producer of the film, Dr D Arulanandhu, was asked if the film had, even before its release, broken even.

Responding to the question, the producer disclosed that the film had been made on an investment of around Rs 11 crore and pointed out that almost 80 per cent of what they had invested had already been covered. Pointing out that all the rights of the film had got sold like hot pancakes, the producer had said, "I have got sixty per cent by way of OTT rights. We have recovered almost 80 per cent of the total money invested in the project even before its release."

In fact, the film had been in the news recently when OTT platform Netflix procured the film's post-theatrical digital streaming rights even before the completion of shooting. Giving out details about the romantic entertainer, producer Arulanandhu said that he was attracted to this story because of the way it was narrated.

Stating that the story would revolve around a young boy and the developments in his life from the time he was a 19-year-old till the time he turned 26, the producer said the film would connect to everyone who watched it. "Even a 45-year-old man would be able to connect with what happens in this film. Everyone who watches it will be able to relate to at least a couple of incidents that happen in it," he said.