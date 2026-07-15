Adivi Sesh: Pan-India cinema will truly exist when we stop dividing films by language

Sharing his views on the changing landscape of Indian cinema, Sesh said the continued classification of films as Hindi, Telugu or Tamil reflects an invisible barrier that still exists within the industry.

“I find it interesting that we still call films ‘Hindi films’, ‘Telugu films’, ‘Tamil films’, and then separately use the term ‘pan-India film’. If a film can emotionally connect with audiences across the country, why should its identity be restricted by language in the first place? The moment we stop looking at stories through linguistic boundaries and start embracing them as Indian stories, that’s when pan-India cinema will truly exist,” he said.

The actor added that language should serve only as a medium of expression and not as a limitation. According to him, audiences have already embraced stories irrespective of where they originate, and the industry now needs to match that mindset.