Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses Rs 1,088 crore globally

According to Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 814 crore gross in India and Rs 274 crore overseas in its eight-day opening week, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 1,088 crore. The film's net collection in India stood at Rs 690 crore for the week.

In a statement, the makers said "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has registered all-time record collections across every single day of its first week.