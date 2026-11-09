Aditi Rao Hydari explains the novelty of working with actor-writer on ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’

The film is written is actor and writer Brijendra Kala along with Varun V. Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar, and opened up a new avenue for her. The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi at a 5-star property in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film in the city

She told IANS, “So, I think, those spaces are there in their writing, to fumble, to make a mistake, to have a second thought. And it's in the writing itself. I can say this, maybe I felt it more because I had a lot of amazing co-actors on set who were playing with the writing like that. So, when you see them playing, you're like, I can also play it to the gallery”.

She further mentioned, “And then, because every time they're doing a scene, like Pankaj sir, he would do something different, he would also look somewhere else, think about something else, and I have to respond to that. His thought, I could see it in his eyes, his thought changes instantly because that line can lead to multiple thoughts. Pankaj sir encouraged me to do that a lot. It’s always like playing off each other”.