Adhik Ravichandran tells Ajith Kumar: I am so grateful for the day I met you

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the birthday greeting for the star, Adhik Ravichandran wrote, "Happy Birthday My dear sir. Thank you for inspiring me & all of us and making India proud. You’re nation’s greatest pride. Our Padma Bhushan. Always lucky and blessed to receive your kindness and love, I am so grateful for the day I met you, for having worked with you and creating unforgettable memories with #GoodBadUgly. Everything feels so surreal. Can’t wait to create more special memories. Very Veri #HBDAjithKumar sir."

For the unaware, Adhik Ravichandran is a self-confessed fan of actor Ajith. In fact, the director had, during the release of his film 'Good Bad Ugly', confessed that he had made the film as a fan of actor Ajith Kumar.