Adhik, GVP croon for OG Sambavam; promo released

CHENNAI: As the first single from Ajith Kumar’s film Good Bad Ugly, OG Sambavam will be unveiled tomorrow, and the makers released the promo a few minutes ago. Directed by Adhik Ravichander, a BTS video showcasing the film's making was also released a couple of days ago.

The anticipation for the song has surged, as the promo video features Adhik and the film’s music composer, GV Prakash, lending their voices to OG Sambavam. The powerful lyrics include: Thirai Arangam Sedharattum… Ivan Per Mulanga Kalakkatum… Podusungalam kadharattum.. Whistle parakkatum… Nallavana.. Nee Pathavan Kettavana.. Kadha Maarudhu Saathikoda.. Idhu OG Sambavamdha.

Trisha plays the leading lady, Ramya, while Good Bad Ugly also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, and Suneel, among others. Mythiri Movie Makers is producing the project, for which Ajith completed shooting in December.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release, Good Bad Ugly is now set to hit the screens on April 10.