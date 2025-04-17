Adarsh Gourav: Bejoy Nambiar’s vision for ‘Tu Yaa Main’ is intense, unpredictable

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who will be seen sharing screen space with Shanaya Kapoor in Tu Yaa Main, said that the director Bejoy Nambiar’s vision for the upcoming film is intense and unpredictable.

Adarsh’s latest projects include Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's film Super Boys of Malegaon & Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs.

Talking about these collaborations, Adarsh said, "Working with filmmakers like Bejoy, Reema, Raj & DK, and Zoya is a creatively fulfilling experience. Each of them has a unique cinematic language, a bold approach to storytelling, and a deep understanding of human emotions.”

Adarsh said that every time he steps onto their sets, he knows, “I’m going to be pushed out of my comfort zone in the best way possible.”

“Bejoy’s vision for ‘Tu Yaa Main’ is intense and unpredictable; Reema’s ability to capture raw, real characters in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is nothing short of genius; Raj & DK bring such an eccentric, high-energy world to life in ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ and Zoya’s storytelling always has an emotional depth that resonates universally."

For Adarsh, the most exciting part of working with these filmmakers is how they trust him to bring something new to the table.

“They don’t just direct; they collaborate, and that’s what makes the process so special. With each project, I’ve learned something invaluable—whether it’s about storytelling, the craft of acting, or simply the magic of great filmmaking,” he said.

Adarsh added, “As an actor, you dream of working with directors who challenge you, surprise you, and make you rethink everything you know about your art. I feel incredibly fortunate that I’ve had the chance to do that, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the stories we’ve created together."

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be the ultimate date fright film—a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.